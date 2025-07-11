New Analyst Forecast: $PNW Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNW. Daniel Ford from UBS set a price target of 98.0 for PNW.

$PNW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PNW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $98.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $98.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $100.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $104.0 on 01/28/2025

$PNW Insider Trading Activity

$PNW insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB TETLOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,272 shares for an estimated $212,231 .

. PAUL J MOUNTAIN (VP, Finance and Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,503 shares for an estimated $141,182.

$PNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $PNW stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

