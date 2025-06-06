Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PNTG Given 'Positive' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNTG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Positive' for $PNTG.

$PNTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PNTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNTG forecast page.

$PNTG Insider Trading Activity

$PNTG insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,330 shares for an estimated $182,927.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $PNTG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

