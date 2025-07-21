Stocks
PNR

New Analyst Forecast: $PNR Given 'Buy' Rating

July 21, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNR. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PNR.

$PNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$PNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $124.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $116.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/23/2025
  • John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025

$PNR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PNR Insider Trading Activity

$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608
  • DAVID A /WI JONES sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $589,827

$PNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

