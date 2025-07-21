New Analyst Forecast: $PNR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNR. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PNR.
$PNR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNR forecast page.
$PNR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $124.0 on 07/21/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $116.0 on 07/09/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 05/16/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/23/2025
- John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 04/23/2025
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025
$PNR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PNR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PNR Insider Trading Activity
$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608
- DAVID A /WI JONES sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $589,827
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,669,949 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,087,138
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,284,318 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,352,138
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 1,166,646 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,058,192
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 897,585 shares (+373.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,520,735
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 896,676 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,441,216
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 661,154 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,837,751
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 607,821 shares (+4231.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,172,181
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.