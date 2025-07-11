New Analyst Forecast: $PNFP Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNFP. Brandon King from Truist Securities set a price target of 127.0 for PNFP.
$PNFP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNFP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PNFP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/08/2025
- Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $134.0 on 07/02/2025
- Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 05/21/2025
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $115.0 on 04/17/2025
$PNFP Insider Trading Activity
$PNFP insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 105,035 shares for an estimated $13,285,444.
- ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,589 shares for an estimated $9,878,723.
- M TERRY TURNER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,096.
- RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) sold 6,110 shares for an estimated $690,552
- GLENDA BASKIN GLOVER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $304,650
- CHARISSA D SUMERLIN (EVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 41 shares for an estimated $4,076
$PNFP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $PNFP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 986,648 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,624,153
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 755,000 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,060,200
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 728,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,206,663
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 568,351 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,267,940
- FMR LLC removed 479,195 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,813,837
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 430,294 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,628,375
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 319,860 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,917,954
