New Analyst Forecast: $PNFP Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNFP. Brandon King from Truist Securities set a price target of 127.0 for PNFP.

$PNFP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNFP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PNFP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $134.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $115.0 on 04/17/2025

$PNFP Insider Trading Activity

$PNFP insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 105,035 shares for an estimated $13,285,444 .

. ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,589 shares for an estimated $9,878,723 .

. M TERRY TURNER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,096 .

. RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) sold 6,110 shares for an estimated $690,552

GLENDA BASKIN GLOVER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $304,650

CHARISSA D SUMERLIN (EVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 41 shares for an estimated $4,076

$PNFP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $PNFP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

