New Analyst Forecast: $PNC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNC. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PNC.
$PNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
$PNC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 02/24.
$PNC Insider Trading Activity
$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 31,050 shares for an estimated $5,754,956.
- STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300
- KIERAN JOHN FALLON (Executive Vice President) sold 1,492 shares for an estimated $260,443
- MARTIN PFINSGRAFF purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $158,220
- DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813
$PNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 824 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 775 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,644,593 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,343,690,111
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,964,157 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,239,875
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,420,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,604,825
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,358,240 shares (+344.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,737,844
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,197,604 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,502,855
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,178,541 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,152,151
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,175,961 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,698,664
