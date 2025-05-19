New Analyst Forecast: $PNC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNC. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PNC.

$PNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 02/24.

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 31,050 shares for an estimated $5,754,956 .

. STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300

KIERAN JOHN FALLON (Executive Vice President) sold 1,492 shares for an estimated $260,443

MARTIN PFINSGRAFF purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $158,220

DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 824 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 775 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

