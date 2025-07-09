Stocks
PNC

New Analyst Forecast: $PNC Given $198.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNC. John McDonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 198.0 for PNC.

$PNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $PNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $212.0 on 07/09/2025
  • John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $198.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $196.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $195.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $178.0 on 04/16/2025

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 27,324 shares for an estimated $4,875,731.
  • E WILLIAM III PARSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 7,665 shares for an estimated $1,349,040
  • KIERAN JOHN FALLON (Executive Vice President) sold 1,492 shares for an estimated $260,443
  • MARTIN PFINSGRAFF purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $158,220
  • DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813
  • MARK WIEDMAN (President) purchased 20 shares for an estimated $3,568

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 806 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 713 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

