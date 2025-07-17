New Analyst Forecast: $PNC Given $186.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNC. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 186.0 for PNC.

$PNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $PNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $186.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $226.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $198.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $212.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $196.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 04/16/2025

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 02/24.

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 26,082 shares for an estimated $4,636,174 .

. E WILLIAM III PARSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 7,665 shares for an estimated $1,349,040

KIERAN JOHN FALLON (Executive Vice President) sold 1,492 shares for an estimated $260,443

MARTIN PFINSGRAFF purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $158,220

DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

MARK WIEDMAN (President) purchased 20 shares for an estimated $3,568

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 812 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

