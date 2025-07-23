New Analyst Forecast: $PM Given $195.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PM. Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a price target of 195.0 for PM.

$PM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $195.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $181.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Simon Hales from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Dinges from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Edward Mundy from Jefferies set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Lisa Lewandowski from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/04/2025

$PM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PM Insider Trading Activity

$PM insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 40,643 shares for an estimated $6,058,245

JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,100

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,699

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739

YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

$PM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,279 institutional investors add shares of $PM stock to their portfolio, and 1,127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

