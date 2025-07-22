New Analyst Forecast: $PLOW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLOW. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PLOW.

$PLOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLOW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLOW forecast page.

$PLOW Insider Trading Activity

$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L JANIK sold 15,650 shares for an estimated $454,037

JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

