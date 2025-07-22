New Analyst Forecast: $PLOW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLOW. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PLOW.
$PLOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLOW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025
$PLOW Insider Trading Activity
$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES L JANIK sold 15,650 shares for an estimated $454,037
- JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602
$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 593,962 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,797,737
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 280,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,512,553
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 214,724 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,988,038
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 184,941 shares (+60.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,296,179
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 163,529 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,798,778
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 123,580 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,870,763
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 119,905 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,785,393
