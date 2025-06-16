Stocks
PLNT

New Analyst Forecast: $PLNT Given $126.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLNT. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 126.0 for PLNT.

$PLNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $126.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025

$PLNT Insider Trading Activity

$PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • COLLEEN KEATING (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,670 shares for an estimated $2,423,784.
  • CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330

$PLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,772,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,250,209
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,728,407 shares (+358.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,981,400
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,268,262 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,526,791
  • CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,168,783 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,916,125
  • NINETY ONE UK LTD added 806,023 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,869,882
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 805,105 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,781,194
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 756,425 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,078,219

