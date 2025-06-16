New Analyst Forecast: $PLNT Given $126.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLNT. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 126.0 for PLNT.
$PLNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $126.0 on 06/12/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025
$PLNT Insider Trading Activity
$PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLLEEN KEATING (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,670 shares for an estimated $2,423,784.
- CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330
$PLNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,772,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,250,209
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,728,407 shares (+358.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,981,400
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,268,262 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,526,791
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,168,783 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,916,125
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 806,023 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,869,882
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 805,105 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,781,194
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 756,425 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,078,219
