New Analyst Forecast: $PLNT Given $126.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLNT. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 126.0 for PLNT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLNT forecast page.

$PLNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $126.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025

$PLNT Insider Trading Activity

$PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLEEN KEATING (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,670 shares for an estimated $2,423,784 .

. CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.