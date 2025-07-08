New Analyst Forecast: $PLBY Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLBY. Alex Fuhrman from Playboy set a price target of 3.0 for PLBY.

$PLBY Insider Trading Activity

$PLBY insiders have traded $PLBY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC CROSSMAN (CFO & COO) sold 90,601 shares for an estimated $129,794

BERNHARD L III KOHN (CEO & President) sold 27,400 shares for an estimated $39,261

CHRISTOPHER RILEY (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 9,590 shares for an estimated $13,714

$PLBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PLBY stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

