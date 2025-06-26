New Analyst Forecast: $PL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PL. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PL.
$PL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
$PL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $PL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,547,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,231,864
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,165,301 shares (+68.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,717
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 895,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,616,240
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 885,797 shares (+451.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,993,993
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 855,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,454,741
- UBS GROUP AG removed 827,604 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,797,301
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 814,000 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,751,320
