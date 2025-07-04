New Analyst Forecast: $PKX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PKX. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PKX.
$PKX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PKX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PKX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PKX forecast page.
$PKX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $PKX stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,941,933 shares (+38576.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,300,075
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 366,322 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,411,284
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 164,409 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,814,359
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 154,140 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,326,274
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 154,100 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,324,373
- ALTRIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 153,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,287,774
- UBS GROUP AG added 130,766 shares (+281.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,215,307
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.