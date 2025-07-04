Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PKX Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 04, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PKX. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PKX.

$PKX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PKX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PKX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PKX forecast page.

$PKX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $PKX stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,941,933 shares (+38576.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,300,075
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 366,322 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,411,284
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 164,409 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,814,359
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 154,140 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,326,274
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 154,100 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,324,373
  • ALTRIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 153,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,287,774
  • UBS GROUP AG added 130,766 shares (+281.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,215,307

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

