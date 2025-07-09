New Analyst Forecast: $PKG Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PKG. Anojja Shah from UBS set a price target of 210.0 for PKG.

$PKG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PKG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PKG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $239.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $205.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $180.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mark Weintraub from Seaport Global set a target price of $250.0 on 02/13/2025

$PKG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $PKG stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

