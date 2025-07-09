New Analyst Forecast: $PKG Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PKG. Anojja Shah from UBS set a price target of 210.0 for PKG.
$PKG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PKG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PKG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $239.0 on 06/17/2025
- Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $205.0 on 06/16/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $180.0 on 05/09/2025
- Mark Weintraub from Seaport Global set a target price of $250.0 on 02/13/2025
$PKG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $PKG stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,229,219 shares (+108.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,409,946
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 964,085 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,908,111
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 587,152 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,267,839
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 533,272 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,598,521
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 521,323 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,232,380
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 511,667 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,320,299
- INVESCO LTD. removed 479,558 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,962,075
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
