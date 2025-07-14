New Analyst Forecast: $PJT Given $199.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PJT. Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 199.0 for PJT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PJT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PJT forecast page.
$PJT Insider Trading Activity
$PJT insiders have traded $PJT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIEVDI DON CORNWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,013,394.
- DAVID ADAM TRAVIN (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $708,700
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PJT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PJT stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 255,910 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,284,870
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 253,802 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,994,219
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 155,128 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,389,048
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 120,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,644,046
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 105,478 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,543,306
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 84,833 shares (+328.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,696,774
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 81,724 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,268,105
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.