New Analyst Forecast: $PJT Given $199.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PJT. Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 199.0 for PJT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PJT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PJT forecast page.

$PJT Insider Trading Activity

$PJT insiders have traded $PJT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIEVDI DON CORNWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,013,394 .

. DAVID ADAM TRAVIN (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $708,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PJT stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.