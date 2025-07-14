Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PJT Given $199.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PJT. Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 199.0 for PJT.

$PJT Insider Trading Activity

$PJT insiders have traded $PJT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIEVDI DON CORNWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,013,394.
  • DAVID ADAM TRAVIN (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $708,700

$PJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PJT stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

