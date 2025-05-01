New Analyst Forecast: $PIPR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PIPR. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PIPR.
$PIPR Insider Trading Activity
$PIPR insiders have traded $PIPR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEBBRA L. SCHONEMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,491,758.
- JONATHAN J DOYLE (Hd of Financial Services Group) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,351,288.
- SHERRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $757,757.
- JOHN W GEELAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $511,995.
$PIPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $PIPR stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 102,426 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,722,678
- NORGES BANK added 86,670 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,996,666
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 73,291 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,983,635
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 69,855 shares (+241.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,953,007
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 63,148 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,941,242
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 62,725 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,814,363
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 37,615 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,282,619
