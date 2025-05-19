New Analyst Forecast: $PINS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PINS. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PINS.

$PINS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

$PINS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $40.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 612,498 shares for an estimated $20,175,411 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,201 shares for an estimated $2,327,751 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,535 shares for an estimated $1,717,350 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,805 shares for an estimated $980,389 .

. ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $396,993 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $180,929.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

