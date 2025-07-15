New Analyst Forecast: $PINS Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PINS. John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a price target of 43.0 for PINS.

$PINS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,435,436 shares for an estimated $48,279,768 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,807 shares for an estimated $3,341,747 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,809 shares for an estimated $1,931,340 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,453 shares for an estimated $1,025,483 .

. ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,367 shares for an estimated $398,037 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $187,576.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

