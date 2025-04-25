New Analyst Forecast: $PINE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PINE. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PINE.

$PINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

$PINE Insider Trading Activity

$PINE insiders have traded $PINE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW C RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $75,413 .

. WEIN RACHEL ELIAS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

$PINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PINE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.