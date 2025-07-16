New Analyst Forecast: $PINE Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PINE. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 15.0 for PINE.
$PINE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PINE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $20.0 on 04/25/2025
- Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $18.75 on 04/25/2025
$PINE Insider Trading Activity
$PINE insiders have traded $PINE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW C RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $39,961.
$PINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PINE stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUVESTMENTS CAPITAL LLC added 184,622 shares (+2385.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,086,879
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 86,935 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,453,553
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 85,466 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,428,991
- SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC added 83,620 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,398,126
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 77,720 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,299,478
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 66,643 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,270
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 53,088 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $887,631
