New Analyst Forecast: $PINE Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PINE. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 15.0 for PINE.

$PINE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PINE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $20.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $18.75 on 04/25/2025

$PINE Insider Trading Activity

$PINE insiders have traded $PINE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW C RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $39,961.

$PINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PINE stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

