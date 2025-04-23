Stocks
PII

New Analyst Forecast: $PII Given 'Neutral' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PII. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PII.

$PII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PII stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RWWM, INC. added 1,505,351 shares (+169.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,629,069
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,271,919 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,287,972
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,163,637 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,048,763
  • ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 513,542 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,590,290
  • AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,048,000
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 388,050 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,359,441
  • NORGES BANK added 350,000 shares (+449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,167,000

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.