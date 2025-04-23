New Analyst Forecast: $PII Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PII. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PII.
$PII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PII stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWWM, INC. added 1,505,351 shares (+169.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,629,069
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,271,919 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,287,972
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,163,637 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,048,763
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 513,542 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,590,290
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,048,000
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 388,050 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,359,441
- NORGES BANK added 350,000 shares (+449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,167,000
