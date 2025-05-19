New Analyst Forecast: $PHVS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PHVS. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PHVS.
$PHVS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHVS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
$PHVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $PHVS stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,253,000
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 470,000 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,379,000
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 223,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,510,943
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 151,729 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,382,145
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 142,191 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,232,398
- TFG ASSET MANAGEMENT GP LTD added 126,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,993,821
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 107,410 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,686,337
