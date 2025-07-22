New Analyst Forecast: $PHM Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PHM. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 155.0 for PHM.
$PHM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PHM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $155.0 on 07/22/2025
- Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 07/15/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $109.0 on 04/23/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $165.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/23/2025
$PHM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PHM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
$PHM Insider Trading Activity
$PHM insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841
- BRIEN P. O'MEARA (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $372,385
- BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122
$PHM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $PHM stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,450,988 shares (+136.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,161,566
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,123,471 shares (+2586.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,492,818
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 975,654 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,297,231
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 942,490 shares (+37.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,887,972
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 713,534 shares (+219.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,351,295
- STATE STREET CORP removed 700,634 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,025,175
- AMUNDI removed 642,407 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,039,439
