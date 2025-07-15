New Analyst Forecast: $PHM Given $132.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PHM. Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a price target of 132.0 for PHM.

$PHM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PHM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $109.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $165.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

$PHM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PHM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$PHM Insider Trading Activity

$PHM insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841

BRIEN P. O'MEARA (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $372,385

BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122

$PHM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $PHM stock to their portfolio, and 521 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

