New Analyst Forecast: $PHAT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PHAT. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PHAT.

$PHAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PHAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHAT forecast page.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

ASIT PARIKH has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $125,448 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,552 shares for an estimated $70,438 .

. AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.