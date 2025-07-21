New Analyst Forecast: $PH Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PH. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PH.

$PH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$PH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $770.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $717.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $790.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $831.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $725.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $770.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $827.0 on 05/19/2025

$PH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$PH Insider Trading Activity

$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH SCAMINACE sold 958 shares for an estimated $639,474

JAY REIDY (VP & Pres.-Aerospace Grp.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 647 shares for an estimated $428,838 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

$PH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 693 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 723 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

