New Analyst Forecast: $PH Given $750.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PH. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 750.0 for PH.
$PH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $742.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $725.0 on 07/09/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $770.0 on 07/01/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $670.0 on 06/02/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $827.0 on 05/19/2025
- Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $735.0 on 05/02/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $665.0 on 04/14/2025
$PH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$PH Insider Trading Activity
$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH SCAMINACE sold 958 shares for an estimated $639,474
- JAY REIDY (VP & Pres.-Aerospace Grp.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 647 shares for an estimated $428,838.
- MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947
$PH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 691 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,138,443 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $692,002,577
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 969,006 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $589,010,297
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 842,262 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $511,968,956
- UBS GROUP AG added 715,829 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,116,657
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 512,868 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,746,813
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 507,704 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,607,876
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 439,698 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,270,429
