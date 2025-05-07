New Analyst Forecast: $PH Given $680.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PH. John Eade from Argus Research set a price target of 680.0 for PH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PH forecast page.

$PH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $730.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $680.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024

$PH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PH Insider Trading Activity

$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

JAY REIDY (VP & Pres.-Aerospace Grp.) sold 150 shares for an estimated $93,055

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 722 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 713 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.