New Analyst Forecast: $PGY Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGY. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 27.0 for PGY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGY forecast page.

$PGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Scharf from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/13/2025

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,826,336 .

. YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,822,822 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 126,114 shares for an estimated $2,084,124 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,799 shares for an estimated $1,114,997 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,322 shares for an estimated $633,301.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.