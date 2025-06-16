New Analyst Forecast: $PGY Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGY. Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a price target of 22.0 for PGY.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a target price of $22.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 543,136 shares for an estimated $7,738,862 .

. YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 543,136 shares for an estimated $7,736,453 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 101,008 shares for an estimated $1,317,434 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,807 shares for an estimated $827,699 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,104 shares for an estimated $347,184.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

