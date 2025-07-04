New Analyst Forecast: $PGRE Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGRE. UBS gave a rating of 'Positive' for $PGRE.
$PGRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 07/04/2025
$PGRE Insider Trading Activity
$PGRE insiders have traded $PGRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALBERT P. BEHLER (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $445,320 and 0 sales.
$PGRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $PGRE stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 5,272,608 shares (+282.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,672,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,256,294 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,002,064
- SOLEL PARTNERS LP added 2,224,179 shares (+163.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,563,969
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,684,098 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,241,621
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 1,433,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,163,538
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,038,166 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,464,113
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 692,541 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,977,926
