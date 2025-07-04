New Analyst Forecast: $PGRE Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGRE. UBS gave a rating of 'Positive' for $PGRE.

$PGRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 07/04/2025

$PGRE Insider Trading Activity

$PGRE insiders have traded $PGRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT P. BEHLER (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $445,320 and 0 sales.

$PGRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $PGRE stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

