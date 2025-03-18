New Analyst Forecast: $PGRE Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGRE. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for PGRE.
$PGRE Insider Trading Activity
$PGRE insiders have traded $PGRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALBERT P. BEHLER (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $403,850 and 0 sales.
$PGRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $PGRE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,868,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,231,037
- SOLEL PARTNERS LP added 1,360,076 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,718,775
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,116,395 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,514,991
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 901,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,452,935
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 896,957 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,430,967
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 827,187 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,086,303
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 682,881 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,373,432
