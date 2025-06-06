New Analyst Forecast: $PG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PG. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PG.

$PG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PG forecast page.

$PG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $161.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Lewis from Redburn Partners set a target price of $161.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025

$PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PG Insider Trading Activity

$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029

GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,000 shares for an estimated $9,168,533 .

. MOSES VICTOR JAVIER AGUILAR (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer) sold 10,520 shares for an estimated $1,669,199

JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $161,384

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,843 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,874 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.