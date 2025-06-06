New Analyst Forecast: $PG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PG. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PG.
$PG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
$PG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $161.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Lewis from Redburn Partners set a target price of $161.0 on 05/01/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025
$PG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
$PG Insider Trading Activity
$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,000 shares for an estimated $9,168,533.
- MOSES VICTOR JAVIER AGUILAR (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer) sold 10,520 shares for an estimated $1,669,199
- JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $161,384
$PG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,843 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,874 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,260,396 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,237,316,686
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,979,298 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $678,151,965
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 3,107,680 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,610,825
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,466,308 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,308,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,249,683 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $383,390,976
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,228,151 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $379,721,493
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,975,899 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,732,707
