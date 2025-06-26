New Analyst Forecast: $PFLT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFLT. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PFLT.
$PFLT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
$PFLT Insider Trading Activity
$PFLT insiders have traded $PFLT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSE A BRIONES purchased 9,840 shares for an estimated $99,925
$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,604,766 shares (+1286.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,957,331
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 1,469,691 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,445,842
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 926,495 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,367,479
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 659,405 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,378,741
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 633,719 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,091,315
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 565,708 shares (+9512.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,330,272
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 554,500 shares (+77.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,204,855
