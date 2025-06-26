New Analyst Forecast: $PFLT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFLT. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PFLT.

$PFLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFLT forecast page.

$PFLT Insider Trading Activity

$PFLT insiders have traded $PFLT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 9,840 shares for an estimated $99,925

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.