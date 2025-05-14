New Analyst Forecast: $PFLT Given $11.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFLT. Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a price target of 11.5 for PFLT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFLT forecast page.
$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 659,405 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,378,741
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 549,905 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,010,461
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 493,376 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,392,599
- UBS GROUP AG added 325,786 shares (+112.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,645,545
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 314,064 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,432,719
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 273,448 shares (+735.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,059,883
- SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC added 265,162 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,967,162
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.