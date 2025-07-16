New Analyst Forecast: $PFLT Given $10.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFLT. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 10.75 for PFLT.

$PFLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFLT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $10.75 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $11.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/08/2025

$PFLT Insider Trading Activity

$PFLT insiders have traded $PFLT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 9,840 shares for an estimated $99,925

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

