New Analyst Forecast: $PFLT Given $10.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFLT. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 10.75 for PFLT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFLT forecast page.
$PFLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFLT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $10.75 on 07/16/2025
- Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 06/24/2025
- Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $11.5 on 05/14/2025
- Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 05/14/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/08/2025
$PFLT Insider Trading Activity
$PFLT insiders have traded $PFLT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSE A BRIONES purchased 9,840 shares for an estimated $99,925
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,604,766 shares (+1286.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,957,331
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 1,469,691 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,445,842
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 926,495 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,367,479
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 659,405 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,378,741
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 633,719 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,091,315
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 565,708 shares (+9512.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,330,272
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 554,500 shares (+77.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,204,855
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.