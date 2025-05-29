New Analyst Forecast: $PFGC Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFGC. Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a price target of 112.0 for PFGC.

$PFGC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFGC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFGC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PFGC Insider Trading Activity

$PFGC insiders have traded $PFGC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE L HOLM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 106,306 shares for an estimated $8,871,173 .

. CRAIG HOWARD HOSKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 53,894 shares for an estimated $4,602,932 .

. PATRICK T. HAGERTY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $266,469 .

. HUGH PATRICK HATCHER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $261,064.

$PFGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PFGC stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

