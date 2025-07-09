New Analyst Forecast: $PFG Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFG. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 90.0 for PFG.
$PFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/07/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $89.0 on 07/03/2025
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025
- John Nadel from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 04/29/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $69.0 on 04/29/2025
$PFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of $PFG stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,296,608 shares (+802.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,134,816
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,121,265 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,971,128
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,484,507 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,247,855
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,393,008 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,528,084
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,097,478 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,594,218
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 709,882 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,892,744
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 526,701 shares (+443.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,437,763
