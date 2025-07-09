Stocks
PFG

New Analyst Forecast: $PFG Given $90.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFG. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 90.0 for PFG.

$PFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/07/2025
  • John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $89.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025
  • John Nadel from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 04/29/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $69.0 on 04/29/2025

$PFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of $PFG stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

