New Analyst Forecast: $PFBC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFBC. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PFBC.

$PFBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFBC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFBC forecast page.

$PFBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PFBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $112.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $108.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $91.0 on 04/29/2025

$PFBC Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PFBC Data Alerts

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PFBC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.