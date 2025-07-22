New Analyst Forecast: $PFBC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFBC. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PFBC.
$PFBC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFBC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025
$PFBC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PFBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $112.0 on 07/22/2025
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $108.0 on 07/22/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $91.0 on 04/29/2025
$PFBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PFBC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 107,209 shares (+527.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,969,104
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 87,181 shares (+96.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,293,562
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 84,547 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,073,202
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 67,145 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,617,350
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 57,434 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,804,928
- STATE STREET CORP removed 41,535 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,474,818
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 40,435 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,382,792
