New Analyst Forecast: $PFBC Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFBC. Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 90.0 for PFBC.
$PFBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PFBC stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 186,583 shares (+1125.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,117,039
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. removed 115,683 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,992,697
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 82,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,115,898
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 66,107 shares (+274.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,710,322
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 61,655 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,325,758
- STATE STREET CORP added 48,866 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,221,045
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 44,419 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,836,913
