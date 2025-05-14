Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PERI Given $14.0 Price Target

May 14, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PERI. Jeff Martin from Roth Capital set a price target of 14.0 for PERI.

$PERI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $PERI stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VALUE BASE LTD. added 2,309,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,799,053
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 556,083 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,710,023
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 310,347 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,526,224
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 240,745 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,959,664
  • SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 179,557 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,520,847
  • ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 167,814 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,384
  • PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 150,674 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,276,208

