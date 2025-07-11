New Analyst Forecast: $PEP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEP. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PEP.

$PEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEP forecast page.

$PEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $153.0 on 04/25/2025

$PEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PEP Insider Trading Activity

$PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,527 institutional investors add shares of $PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,632 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.