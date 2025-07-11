New Analyst Forecast: $PEP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEP. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PEP.
$PEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEP forecast page.
$PEP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 04/25/2025
- Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $153.0 on 04/25/2025
$PEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/15, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/01, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR TINA SMITH sold up to $250,000 on 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PEP Insider Trading Activity
$PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780
- PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,527 institutional investors add shares of $PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,632 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUNDSMITH LLP removed 5,663,677 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $849,211,729
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,595,230 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $689,008,786
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,658,172 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,506,309
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 3,484,626 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $460,110,017
- AMUNDI removed 2,939,989 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,821,950
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,550,333 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,396,930
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,977,320 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,479,360
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
