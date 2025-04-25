New Analyst Forecast: $PEP Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEP. Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI set a price target of 140.0 for PEP.

$PEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI set a target price of $140.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $184.0 on 12/12/2024

$PEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PEP Insider Trading Activity

$PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

$PEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,278 institutional investors add shares of $PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,795 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

