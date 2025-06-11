New Analyst Forecast: $PENN Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PENN. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $PENN.

$PENN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025

$PENN Insider Trading Activity

$PENN insiders have traded $PENN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY A SNOWDEN (CEO and President) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $499,766

DAVID A HANDLER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $148,264

CHRISTOPHER BYRON ROGERS (See Remarks) purchased 3,737 shares for an estimated $59,792

$PENN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $PENN stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

