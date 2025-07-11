New Analyst Forecast: $PENN Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PENN. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PENN.
$PENN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PENN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PENN forecast page.
$PENN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PENN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $19.0 on 07/11/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 06/26/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 06/23/2025
- Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $25.0 on 06/10/2025
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $24.0 on 05/12/2025
- Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/23/2025
$PENN Insider Trading Activity
$PENN insiders have traded $PENN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY A SNOWDEN (CEO and President) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $499,766
- DAVID A HANDLER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $148,264
- CHRISTOPHER BYRON ROGERS (See Remarks) purchased 3,737 shares for an estimated $59,792
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PENN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $PENN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,250,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,247,499
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 3,819,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,287,889
- FMR LLC removed 3,479,823 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,755,913
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 2,684,799 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,789,071
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,120,740 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,589,269
- CONTRARIUS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD added 1,830,866 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,861,424
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,718,029 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,021,052
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.