New Analyst Forecast: $PENG Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PENG. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 24.0 for PENG.

$PENG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PENG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $27.0 on 07/03/2025

$PENG Insider Trading Activity

$PENG insiders have traded $PENG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A PACHECO (EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,553 shares for an estimated $349,004 .

. JOSEPH GATES CLARK (SVP and Pres, Optimized LED) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,409 shares for an estimated $84,480.

