New Analyst Forecast: $PEN Given $318.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEN. Mathew Blackman from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 318.0 for PEN.

$PEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mathew Blackman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $318.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 110 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 141,325 shares for an estimated $38,310,624 .

. ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $6,854,245 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $624,464 .

. MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994 .

. THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 367 shares for an estimated $93,727 .

. DON W. KASSING sold 170 shares for an estimated $40,602

BRIDGET O'ROURKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100 shares for an estimated $27,834.

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

