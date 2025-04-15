Stocks
PEN

New Analyst Forecast: $PEN Given $315.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEN. Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a price target of 315.0 for PEN.

$PEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024
  • Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 107 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 107 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 139,765 shares for an estimated $36,835,763.
  • ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $6,854,245.
  • LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634.
  • JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $624,464.
  • MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994.
  • THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343.
  • HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 367 shares for an estimated $93,727.
  • DON W. KASSING sold 170 shares for an estimated $40,602
  • BRIDGET O'ROURKE sold 50 shares for an estimated $14,274

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

