New Analyst Forecast: $PEGA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEGA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PEGA.

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025

$PEGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $90.0 on 04/23/2025

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 252,054 shares for an estimated $19,854,547 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,655 shares for an estimated $3,745,331 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 28,097 shares for an estimated $2,611,534 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,801 shares for an estimated $225,567 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (SVP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,073 shares for an estimated $196,160 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $100,705

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

