New Analyst Forecast: $PEGA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEGA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PEGA.

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,000 shares for an estimated $9,451,260 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,478 shares for an estimated $2,835,023 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,593 shares for an estimated $1,031,296 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $224,570 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,213 shares for an estimated $197,246 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.